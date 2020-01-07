JetBlue Announces Winter Sale Fares From New York Airports

Ok travelers, JetBlue is trying to get you to spend even more of your money in the month of January by dangling super cheap fares in your face. You need a break, right?

These fares will need to be booked by midnight on January 8, 2020, but you will have 24 hours to cancel your reservation if you change your mind.

Travel dates are set for 1/21–3/31/20, and of course there are some blackout dates as well (aka President's Weekend) 2/18–2/19.

If you are looking to head south out of on of the New York airports (including Stewart) you might be able to get some deals to get out of town when it is winter weather here in the Hudson Valley. According to the JetBlue website, there are a few additional restrictions, like you'll get the best fares if you travel on Tuesday or Wednesday and if you want to speak to a person to book your tickets, as opposed to doing it online, they'll charge you $25 for talking with a person. For additional info, restrictions and all the sale fares, click here.

Here are a few of the listed fares during what JetBlue is calling their "Winter Sale 2020"

Albany to Orlando, $94

Albany to Fort Lauderdale, $99

JFK to Raleigh, NC $99

JFK to Atlanta, GA $79

JFK to Turks & Caicos, $99

JFK to Sarasota, FL (SRQ), $84

JFK to Fort Myers, FL $104

JFK to Las Vegas, $124

Newark to Tampa, $109

Newark to Fort Myers, $104

Newburgh to Orlando, $134

Newburgh to Fort Lauderdale $109

Do any of these fares tempt you to travel? Do you have any money left to spend after the Christmas holidays? Where do you like to get away to, do you head to the mountains to sky or to the sun and the beach? Which airport do you prefer to fly in and out of?