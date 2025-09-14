The Hudson Valley is one of the most beautiful places! We get to enjoy all of its beauty on scenic drives of the mountains, local trails and swimming areas. I love taking back roads and seeing the beautiful farmland. The Hudson River offers great views of the area as well.

History buffs can explore the historical sites in each county. We’ve also come up with nicknames for our favorite Hudson Valley towns.

Do You Know These Nicknames Relating To Hudson Valley Towns?

Canva Canva loading...

Poughkeepsie is located in Dutchess County, NY and has nickname such as ‘Po-Town’ and ‘The Queen City’. Beacon, NY is often referred to as “Mini Manhattan” and Newburgh as the Burgh.

A Hudson Valley town is receiving recognition for its reference to a popular destination in Italy.

Have You Been To The Town Known As 'Tuscany Of The Hudson Valley'?



Italy is on my bucket list! I’m so excited to visit here and enjoy visiting local eateries that highlight its vibe.

On social media, the Meet Me In Marlborough Facebook group made a post about its town.

They included that Marlborough, NY is a,

“Hudson Valley Riverside Town known for its picturesque views of rolling hills, fields, mountains,orchards, vineyards filled with farms wineries, breweries, distilleries and two charming hamlets”

The Meet Me In Marlborough, NY Facebook group highlighted that Marlborough, NY is known as being the

‘Tuscany of the Hudson Valley’

They claim that this Ulster County, NY town has similarities to Tuscany such as the landscapes and agricultural aspects. This is a great perspective!

What Can We Do In Marlborough, NY Area?



While exploring the Hudson Valley town that is similar to Tuscany, we can also visit their local businesses including farms, cideries, vineyards and more.

One of the oldestest wineries in America is Benmarl Winery in Marlboro. Be sure to visit Locust Grove Fruit Farm along with 1817 Cider House & Distillery in Milton, NY as well.

The community always has fun events going on throughout the year. They offered line dancing until the pavilion in the summer. During the fall, they will have Trunk or Treat, Halloween in the Park at Cluett Schantz Memorial Park in Milton on October 25, 2025.

For more information be sure to follow Meet Me in Marlborough, NY on Facebook.

Which Hudson Valley town do you think is similar to Tuscany besides Marlborough? Do you agree with this? Tell us more below.

Is This Central New York State Park A Secret Oasis? Chimney Bluffs State Park is located in Central New York. Gallery Credit: Allison Kay, YouTube, Adam Hoyt