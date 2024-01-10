Popular New York Store Makes Nearly 200 Workers Millionaires

Nearly 200 employees working at popular convenience stores, with many New York State locations, are now millionaires.

Many employees at Stewart’s Shop have the option to open an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). Employees can join the stock option after working 500 hours in a quarter or 1,000 hours in a year.

Stewart's Shops Employee Stock Ownership Plan Creates Millionaires

Stewart's Shop Wappingers Falls Stewart’s Shops/The Rutigliano Archives loading...

Employees with an ESOP are called "partners" by the company. More success from the company means more investments, funded by the company, go into each employee's ESOP.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

“Our employees are called Partners, and they really are, since they own over 40 percent of the company through their ESOP,” Stewart’s Shop said. “After six years in the plan, a Partner’s balance is usually greater than a year’s pay.”

90 Millionaires Employees in 2020

Google Google loading...

Despite the COVID pandemic, Stewart’s Shops proudly announced its "partners" received an additional dividend in their ESOP in July of 2020.

"This dividend is a true representation of Stewart’s stability and success as a company," Stewart's Shops said in a press release. "In early July (2020), all eligible Partners received a dividend which totaled 4.5% of their 2019 ending ESOP balance. This $50M dividend is given to Partners for their hard work and dedication."

All partners had the option to roll their dividend into their existing ESOP account or take a cash distribution, according to the company.

In July 2020, 90 Stewart’s Partners had a balance of over $1 million. Meaning the company helped create 90 millionaires.

175 Stewart's Employees With Balance Over $1 Million

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

In a recent update, the company confirmed there are now 175 partners with a balance of more $1 million.

"A $19 million contribution was made to 3,000 active employees’ ESOP accounts which equates to 16% of each Partner’s 2022 wages. Additionally, ESOP participants saw their account balances grow by 12.5% in 2022. Stewart’s Shops employees own over 40% of the company through profit sharing," the company said in a press release. "There are now 175 Partners with a balance of over $1 million and 70% of the current employee millionaires started out as hourly employees. This is possible because of Stewart’s stability, enabling years of double digit percent of pay contributions, plus double-digit growth of balances each year."

This means 175 workers have more than $1 million in company stock.

“Even with a challenging economy, supply chain issues and rising costs due to inflation, we are elated to be in a position to share this generous ESOP contribution with our Partners. It is only possible because of their hard work, efficiency and their pride as owners that we have had another successful year.” Stewart’s Shops President Gary Dake said.

The ESOP program is 100 percent funded by Stewart's Shops to any employee who works at least 1,000 a year.

In its press release, Stewart’s Shops notes the company currently has many positions available at its shops, plant and corporate office.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Stewart’s Shops employs over 5,000 people and operates over 350 shops across New York and southern Vermont, according to company officials.

Want to earn more money? Take a look at the highest-paying jobs in New York State.

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.