106-Year-Old Retail Brand Closing All Stores In New York State
A major clothing chain with stores across New York is closing, and you only have a few days to use up your gift cards.
Eddie Bauer is calling off a planned bankruptcy auction for its remaining brick-and-mortar stores.
Eddie Bauer Calls Off Planned Bankruptcy Auction
The outdoor apparel retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month after more than a century in operation. The hope was to find a buyer willing to snap up some, if not all of its 174 stores.
After having no luck in attracting a buyer, a bankruptcy auction scheduled for Friday, March 6, was canceled.
Locations In New York State
The bankruptcy filing was due to general retail struggles, high costs, and declining foot traffic.
Cheektowaga (Walden Galleria)
Colonie (Northway Mall, 1440 Central Ave)
Lake George (Adirondack Outlet Mall)
Riverhead (Tanger Outlets)
Syracuse (Destiny USA)
Victor (Eastview Mall)
Waterloo (Premium Outlets)
Deer Park (Tanger Outlets)
Johnson City (Oakdale Mall)
Niagara Falls (Fashion Outlets)
Saratoga Springs (Broadway location)
New York City (5th Avenue and SoHo locations)
Final Days To Use Up Gift Cards
Several of these locations already closed. A number remain open.
New Yorkers who have gift cards to use only have until March 12 to use Eddie Bauer gift cards or loyalty rewards in stores. After that date, they will no longer be accepted as locations continue shutting down.
The brand intends to transition into an all-digital platform focused on e-commerce and wholesale.
