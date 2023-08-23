Police: Goose Struck and Violently Killed on Course in Downstate NY
Wildlife on the Course
I love to play golf whenever I can, and if I'm lucky enough to see some interesting wildlife, ie, a hawk, eagle, fox, deer, or even an exotic bird, I consider it a bonus.
But you don't need to be a golfer to be sickened by these allegations of animal abuse.
I try and play courses all over New York, upstate and downstate, and a bunch in VT and MA as well. As a player, it's your responsibility to respect the grounds and of course the wildlife - and if the allegations against a New York man are indeed correct, this is one sick and demented crime against an innocent animal.
The incident
According to various reports, the alleged incident took place last Friday at the Putnam County Golf Course in Mahopac, NY, about 2 hours south of Albany.
The report states that on Friday, a complaint was made to the NYS DEC regarding a golfer "beating a Canada Goose to death."
According to law enforcement, the "Putnam County SPCA Law Enforcement Division Detectives quickly responded and met with DEC Police at the golf course and interviewed staff and witnesses."
Sources state that witnesses saw the Goose get struck by a golf ball. There's no word on whether the initial strike was done on purpose, or if was an errant shot. But what happened next was terrible.
According to police, a golfer on the 14th hole then proceeded to allegedly hit the dazed animal "several time times with his club, walk away, then notice the goose was still moving, come back, and strike the goose again."
Man charged with animal cruelty
The Putnam County SPCA charged Enrico Sarli of Carmel with allegedly committing one count of Animal Cruelty.
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Police issued Sarli a summons for his alleged violation under the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Law.
According to sources, Sarli will be arraigned in the Town of Carmel Court on September 12th