Most of us in New York are no strangers to serious snow. New York State, as a whole, gets quite a heaping of snow during any given year. On the average, all of the Empire State sees about 70" of the white stuff in a year. That includes the Catskills, Hudson Valley, Southern Tier, and even New York City and its environs.

But for the snowiest places in the state as a whole, we turn our eyes to the North Country, Adirondacks, Tug Hill Plateau, and western New York. Now you are talking some serious snow totals.

Here is a list of the ten snowiest communities in the state. The ranking is based on snow totals of last year, and will be updated after this winter. We use the New York State Ski Blog as our source for this information.

Again, the data is based on last year’s snow season. There’s already no doubt things will change for next year's rankings. Let's face it. The photographs we have been seeing coming out of the Buffalo area this winter have been nothing short of epic! Truly something most of the state has never seen.

If you think your community was missed in this list, please feel free to give us a shout out over on our Facebook page! We want to hear your crazy snow stories and see pictures if you have!

Here Are the 10 Snowiest Places in Upstate New York! This list shows the Top Ten Snowiest Communities in New York State. Some of the numbers these places put up are incredible! The regions stick mainly to the perennially snowiest places we are familiar with such as the North Country, Adirondacks, Western New York, and the Tug Hill Plateau.

There are several online places that list the "snowiest places in New York State." Surprisingly, they all have different rankings and all use different data. So we decided to use the New York State Ski Blog as our source. Thousands of skiers rely on this site for accurate weather conditions around the state. So we did too.

FYI...since the winter of 2022 is definitely not over these statistics are for last year. We have no doubt that the rankings will change next year. I mean, have you seen the photos coming out of western New York recently? WOW!