Outdoor Enthusiasts In Upstate New York Can Finally Traverse The Entire Adirondack Region
The Adirondacks may be New York State's most stunning natural landmark. The mountain range, spanning across 100 peaks and and 5,000 square miles, has been a favorite of hikers, bikers, and outdoor enthusiasts for decades.
Now, after several years and millions of dollars, the state of New York has opened one of their most ambitious outdoor projects yet in the mountains.
Repurposing a Railroad
The story of the Rail Trail starts with, obviously, the Historic New York Central Rail. The foundation was laid by William Seward Webb in 1892, and the rail line became incredibly popular, bringing tourists and freight deep into the northern New York mountains.
By 1972, the rail line was made obsolete by newly constructed highways, so two years later, New York State took control. It wasn't until 2012 when the idea of a trail through the region was brought up, and in 2020, a full compromise was made. 45 miles of rail were rehabilitated between Remsen and Tupper Lake, and 34 miles were developed into...
The Adirondack Rail Trail
In Mid-October 2025, the state announced that their Rail Trail was completed. The trail runs from Lake Placid to Tupper Lake, spanning the heart of the Adirondack region. It is intended for everyone who wants to get outside and explore the beauty of upstate New York.
The trail is open to hikers, bikers, and everyone in between. Whether you want to tackle the entire 34 miles in one go, or just want a pleasant stroll through the mountains, the trail is calling for you. So, go pack up, and explore the beauty of New York's Adirondack Region.
