These Are 10 of the Top Summer Tubing Locations In New York

Photo by DJ Paine on Unsplash

We are in the dog days of summer! Don't get to October and say "I wish I wentt swimming more" or "I should have gone on that boat ride". Time for hiking, biking, cooking out and tubing!

Tubing is a favorite New York pastime and the perfect way to celebrate summer. Here are 10 of the top tubing locations in New York State!

Photo by Tony Wood on Unsplash
TUBBY TUBES RIVER COMPANY - Lake Luzerne, NY - The original "lazy River" tubing adventure.

  • 2 hour round-trip
  • Ages 2 and older
  • Prices start at $33
Photo by sergey mikheev on Unsplash
BATTENKILL VALLEY OUTDOORS - Cambridge, NY

    • Reservations are essential
    • Customized trips (as long or short as you like)
    • Tubing prices start at $35

AUSABLE CHASM RIVER TUBING - Ausable Chasm, NY

  • Tubing available starting July 2023
  • No reservation required
Photo by Sahil Patel on Unsplash
BEAVERBROOK OUTFITTERS - North Creek, NY

  • Open for the season on June 26, 2023
  • Prices start at $35
  • Trips are approximately 2 hours
Photo by Immo Wegmann on Unsplash
SILVER CANOE & WHITEWATER RAFTING - Port Jervis, NY

  • 12 years of age or older
  • 3 mile float
  • Open Memorial Day Weekend
Photo by DJ Paine on Unsplash
SACANDAGA OUTDOOR CENTER - Hadley, NY

  • This is NOT lazy river tubing
  • 16 years old and older
  • Prices start at $60
Photo by 杨 震 on Unsplash
LANDER'S RIVER TRIPS - Narrowsburg, NY

  • Float for the day (5 hours/5 miles)
  • Prices start at $15
  • Open for the 2023 season
Photo by Documerica on Unsplash
ADIRONDACK ADVENTURE CENTER - Lake Luzerne, NY

  • Featuring a private island and private beach
  • Prices start at $34
  • Open Memorial Day Weekend
Photo by Jizhidexiaohailang on Unsplash
INDIAN HEAD CANOES & RAFTS - Barryville, NY

  • Prices start at $38
  • 3 mile and 6 mile tours
  • Must be at least 65lbs
Photo by Pranav Kumar Jain on Unsplash
REBER RIVER TRIPS - Barryville, NY

  • Prices start at $28
  • 5, 6 and 12 mile trips

