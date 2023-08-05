These Are 10 of the Top Summer Tubing Locations In New York

We are in the dog days of summer! Don't get to October and say "I wish I wentt swimming more" or "I should have gone on that boat ride". Time for hiking, biking, cooking out and tubing!

Tubing is a favorite New York pastime and the perfect way to celebrate summer. Here are 10 of the top tubing locations in New York State!

TUBBY TUBES RIVER COMPANY - Lake Luzerne, NY - The original "lazy River" tubing adventure.

2 hour round-trip

Ages 2 and older

Prices start at $33

BATTENKILL VALLEY OUTDOORS - Cambridge, NY

Reservations are essential



Customized trips (as long or short as you like)



Tubing prices start at $35

AUSABLE CHASM RIVER TUBING - Ausable Chasm, NY

Tubing available starting July 2023

No reservation required

BEAVERBROOK OUTFITTERS - North Creek, NY

Open for the season on June 26, 2023

Prices start at $35

Trips are approximately 2 hours

SILVER CANOE & WHITEWATER RAFTING - Port Jervis, NY

12 years of age or older

3 mile float

Open Memorial Day Weekend

SACANDAGA OUTDOOR CENTER - Hadley, NY

This is NOT lazy river tubing

16 years old and older

Prices start at $60

LANDER'S RIVER TRIPS - Narrowsburg, NY

Float for the day (5 hours/5 miles)

Prices start at $15

Open for the 2023 season

ADIRONDACK ADVENTURE CENTER - Lake Luzerne, NY

Featuring a private island and private beach

Prices start at $34

Open Memorial Day Weekend

INDIAN HEAD CANOES & RAFTS - Barryville, NY

Prices start at $38

3 mile and 6 mile tours

Must be at least 65lbs

REBER RIVER TRIPS - Barryville, NY

Prices start at $28

5, 6 and 12 mile trips

