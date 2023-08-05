These Are 10 of the Top Summer Tubing Locations In New York
We are in the dog days of summer! Don't get to October and say "I wish I wentt swimming more" or "I should have gone on that boat ride". Time for hiking, biking, cooking out and tubing!
Tubing is a favorite New York pastime and the perfect way to celebrate summer. Here are 10 of the top tubing locations in New York State!
TUBBY TUBES RIVER COMPANY - Lake Luzerne, NY - The original "lazy River" tubing adventure.
- 2 hour round-trip
- Ages 2 and older
- Prices start at $33
BATTENKILL VALLEY OUTDOORS - Cambridge, NY
- Reservations are essential
- Customized trips (as long or short as you like)
- Tubing prices start at $35
AUSABLE CHASM RIVER TUBING - Ausable Chasm, NY
- Tubing available starting July 2023
- No reservation required
BEAVERBROOK OUTFITTERS - North Creek, NY
- Open for the season on June 26, 2023
- Prices start at $35
- Trips are approximately 2 hours
SILVER CANOE & WHITEWATER RAFTING - Port Jervis, NY
- 12 years of age or older
- 3 mile float
- Open Memorial Day Weekend
SACANDAGA OUTDOOR CENTER - Hadley, NY
- This is NOT lazy river tubing
- 16 years old and older
- Prices start at $60
LANDER'S RIVER TRIPS - Narrowsburg, NY
- Float for the day (5 hours/5 miles)
- Prices start at $15
- Open for the 2023 season
ADIRONDACK ADVENTURE CENTER - Lake Luzerne, NY
- Featuring a private island and private beach
- Prices start at $34
- Open Memorial Day Weekend
INDIAN HEAD CANOES & RAFTS - Barryville, NY
- Prices start at $38
- 3 mile and 6 mile tours
- Must be at least 65lbs
REBER RIVER TRIPS - Barryville, NY
- Prices start at $28
- 5, 6 and 12 mile trips