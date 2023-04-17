Barstool Sports Founder to Appear at These Five Upstate New York Bars

Back in March, Barstool Sports crowned Syracuse, New York the best "bar town" in the United States.

In a March Madness bracket-style competition, the home of the Orange defeated 63 other contenders, including Greenville, North Carolina and Pullman, Washington, to win the title of America's best bar town. As a reward for the victory, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy promised to travel to Syracuse in the near future, at which time he would lead a bar crawl around the city.

He's staying true to his word, and per a New York Upstate article on the topic, we've learned which bars he will be attending as part of his 'Cuse crawl.

Get our free mobile app

Stop No. 1: Coleman's Authentic Irish Pub

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The crawl, which will take place on Friday, April 21st, will kick-off at Coleman's. This bar is a staple of the Syracuse area, having opened its doors in 1933. It is located at 100 S Lowell Ave, Syracuse, NY.

Stop No. 2: Orange Crate Brewing Company

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Next on the list is Orange Crate, a prominent spot for fans of the Syracuse Orange to watch their basketball and football teams play each year. Orange Crate isn't overly spacious, so make sure you get there early so you can be part of the fun.

It's located at 731 S Crouse Ave, Syracuse.

Stop No. 3: Faegan's Cafe & Pub

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

You won't have to walk far to get to the next stop on the crawl. Located across the street from Orange Crate, Faegan's Pub has been serving Syracuse customers since 1978. It's a great spot to grab a drink while also taking a look at the food menu, which features fish ’n’ chips and "other pub grub".

Check it out at 734 S Crouse Ave, Syracuse.

Stop No. 4: Lucy Blu Island Bar & Club

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The next stop is one of the newer hot-spots in Syracuse. It's so new, in fact, that Google Maps hasn't even captured its new façade yet. Lucy Blu opened its doors after the height of the pandemic in 2021, and has quickly grown into a prominent spot for 'Cuse students today.

Find this new spot at 161 Marshall St, Syracuse.

Stop No. 5: (The New) Hungry Chuck's

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

It's been quite the interesting few years for the Hungry Chuck's brand. The original location, which was open for parts of 47 years, was demolished in 2017. The legendary Syracuse bar brand was resurrected in 2022 by the same owner, and now sits proudly at 135 Marshall St, Syracuse.

Possible Additional Stop: Mulrooney's

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

New York Upstate mentioned Mulrooney's, located at 239 W Fayette St in Syracuse, as a possible additional stop on the tour. It was not included with the five other bars that we mentioned, but "Mully's" has a connection with Barstool Sports through the Barstool Fund initiative, which is where NY Upstate's theory derives from.

No matter what, it should be an entertaining evening on the streets of America's Best Bar Town!

Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy When it comes to amazing pizza you don't have to leave New York State. But where can you find the best slice?

See the "Cheers" Bar Namesake Being Sold in Johnstown, New York A Capital Region bar, Cheers in Johnstown, has been listed for sale, and "everyone will know your name" if you see these photos and choose to invest in it.