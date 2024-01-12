What Happens When a Plow Destroys Your Mailbox in New York?
First came the snow, with many parts of the Hudson Valley seeing over a foot of accumulation... then came the violence. I've never seen so much carnage in my life.
While many highway departments (including in my hometown of Newburgh, NY) expertly cleared roads and highways of the monumental snowfall, many local mailboxes paid the price. From Newburgh, NY to Poughkeepsie, NY, I counted at least seven victims on my drive to work today. But who's responsible for the damage?
Will Your Hudson Valley, NY Town Pay to Replace Your Damaged Mailbox?
The answer all depends on where you live. Just like individual towns have varying codes relating to everything from home construction to tree removal, there's also differences in responsibility for plow vs. mailbox incidents. Many Orange County, NY residents, for example, are luckier than most in the Hudson Valley.
The Town of Newburgh, NY Will Replace Plow-Damaged Mailboxes
If you live in the Town of Newburgh, there's good news. While most towns in the Hudson Valley insist that damaged mailboxes are the responsibility of the property owner (looking at you, East Fishkill, NY and New Paltz, NY), the Town of Newburgh will actually help you fix or replace your snowplow-damaged mailbox... with a few requirements.
How to Get Your Plow-Damaged Mailbox Replaced in Newburgh, NY
The town says they'll help as long as your mailbox was "installed and maintained according to United States Postal Department standards", in good pervious condition, clearly visible, and was actually hit by a town plow. If you meet those standards, here's what you can expect.
The Town of Newburgh says they will provide a "basic standard size steel mailbox", as well as a support post. They may even help temporarily fix the current mailbox until a new one can be installed in the spring. Fancier mailboxes (called "decorator type" mailboxes) will be the homeowner's responsibility to reinstall, though the Town of Newburgh will pay up to $50 to cover the cost.
With only one major snowfall under our belts this year, now is the perfect time to brush up on your town's specific snow removal (and mailbox replacement) guidelines. Speaking of snow, check out New York's snowfall records below, and keep scrolling to find your best option for private plow services.
