Just in time for the holidays, one of New York's most unique properties is back on the market.

Welcome to the "Gingerbread House", which received landmark status in 1988 after it was recognized as "one of the finest examples of an unusual style of architecture in New York" by the Landmarks Preservation Commission. Photos (below) show exactly how special this multi-million dollar property actually is.

Brown Harris Stevens Brown Harris Stevens loading...

Welcome to New York's "Gingerbread House"

Construction of the home began in 1917, and though nearly the entire exterior is built from what appears to be fieldstones, the soft, rolling exterior lines of the roof and eaves can give the impression that this home was instead sculpted from thatch and clay. But don't let the casual appearance fool you.

Brown Harris Stevens Brown Harris Stevens loading...

Unique Mansion for Sale in New York

With six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and over 5,700 square-feet of living space, this historic home is massive. The outdoor living space is equally impressive, with multiple private sitting areas, a sprawling yard, and even a pool (below). It should come as no surprise that the price tag is equally large.

Brown Harris Stevens Brown Harris Stevens loading...

Big House... Big Price Tag

This home is back on the market with the lowest price tag in recent memory, though "lowest" is still subjective. Owners are asking $8.75 million for the 105-year-old home, which puts it safely out of reach for 99% of the population. Taxes alone are estimated at over $3,300 per-month, and even a 20% down payment would bring the mortgage to an estimated $44,244 per-month.

Get our free mobile app

The last thing to consider is this home's location. The Gingerbread House at 8200 Narrows Avenue is nestled in Brooklyn's Bay Ridge neighborhood, just blocks from the upper bay of the Atlantic ocean and eight blocks from the subway. Take a look at more fascinating photos below.