A Collection Of Cool Upstate NY Restaurants in Old Train Stations!

If you take a look at a map of Upstate New York as recently as 50 years ago, you will see that there were railroad routes all over the region. Go back to 100 years ago and there was literally a train station in almost every town and village in the state. I grew up in a small, rural Upstate New York village (Delaware County) that was a positively buzzing beehive of railroad activity.

So, where are all the old stations and depot?

We know many of them are still around in various shapes and forms. Still many others have been demolished over time.

What we particularly like are the old railroad depots and terminals that still stand in the form of a restaurant!

This gallery showcases a short list of some of the best to be found. There is something that is so cool to go out to eat in a historic old train depot. As you sit there, you try and imagine the hustle and bustle that was the life of this old building a century ago.

We know this list is just a sampler of many others, so if you know of a train depot that is now being used as a restaurant, please visit our Facebook page and give it a shout out.

We really do want to hear frmo you!

Just reading the history linked to each of these restaurants reveals the positively dizzying activity of local train routes in the past. Rail lines criss-crossed every part of Upstate NY, and virtually every small town had access to a train ride, for personal use or business.

You will like these photos pf what folks have done to restore, revitalize and caretake these important and historic structures.

And the restaurants!

Some serve diner foods, and others are 5-star fine dining destinations. All are delicious! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio