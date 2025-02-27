New Owners Take Over Garage Taco Bar in Downtown Binghamton

Some new features may be coming to a downtown Binghamton restaurant that opened nearly a decade ago.

Garage Taco Bar at the corner of Washington and Henry streets has been sold.

The eatery was launched in 2016 by Daniel and Timothy Sharp. The restaurant's new owners are Mark Yonaty and Owen Blye.

Inside the Garage Taco Bar on February 26, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) Inside the Garage Taco Bar on February 26, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

The sale was finalized early this month. For now, Yonaty and Blye say they plan to keep the Garage Taco Bar's basic operations unchanged. But they are looking at making some enhancements in the coming months.

Blye said the restaurant's menu and staff are remaining in place. Some "legacy" menu items that were discontinued may be restored in the future.

The new owners are looking to "liven up" the outdoor space, which features a seating area cross the street from the Federal Building.

Artwork featured on the Garage Taco Bar food truck. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) Artwork featured on the Garage Taco Bar food truck. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Blye said the Garage Taco Bar food truck may be used routinely at the site. He said the restaurant may expand its outdoor service hours.

The restaurant's new Instagram page address is @garagetacobar.

Before Garage Taco Bar opened, the building was used by Metro Garage and as a dispatching center for Owl Taxi.

