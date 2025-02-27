New Owners Take Over Garage Taco Bar in Downtown Binghamton
Some new features may be coming to a downtown Binghamton restaurant that opened nearly a decade ago.
Garage Taco Bar at the corner of Washington and Henry streets has been sold.
The eatery was launched in 2016 by Daniel and Timothy Sharp. The restaurant's new owners are Mark Yonaty and Owen Blye.
The sale was finalized early this month. For now, Yonaty and Blye say they plan to keep the Garage Taco Bar's basic operations unchanged. But they are looking at making some enhancements in the coming months.
Blye said the restaurant's menu and staff are remaining in place. Some "legacy" menu items that were discontinued may be restored in the future.
The new owners are looking to "liven up" the outdoor space, which features a seating area cross the street from the Federal Building.
Blye said the Garage Taco Bar food truck may be used routinely at the site. He said the restaurant may expand its outdoor service hours.
The restaurant's new Instagram page address is @garagetacobar.
Before Garage Taco Bar opened, the building was used by Metro Garage and as a dispatching center for Owl Taxi.
Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com or call (607) 545-2250. For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.
LOOK: These Foods Look Nothing Like You'd Expect Before They're Harvested
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: Food history from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet
See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer