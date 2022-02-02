Discover These Abandoned 5 New York State Bridges That Still Stand
Are you interested in exploring all sorts of abandoned places across New York state? What about bridges?
According to the 2016 National Bridge Inventory, New York State has over 17,000 highway bridges. Also mentioned in the survey 91 bridges were listed as
closed. When some of these bridges are closed, they are either torn down, or they remain for years to come.
Here's 5 of New York's abandoned bridges you can still see with your own two eyes:
1) Allegheny River Bridge located in Cattaraugus County
According to Bridge Hunter, here's where you can find it:
Approximate latitude, longitude
+42.09385, -78.57399 (decimal degrees)
42°05'38" N, 78°34'26" W (degrees°minutes'seconds")"
The bridge was built between 1949 and 1951. It was closed in 2010.
2) Amenia Mystery Bridge Located In Dutchess County
According to Bridge Hunter, here's where you can find it:
Approximate latitude, longitude
+41.84473, -73.55800 (decimal degrees)
41°50'41" N, 73°33'29" W (degrees°minutes'seconds")"
This bridge is a mystery. It dates back before 1900, and not a lot is know.
3) Amenia Mystery Bridge 2 Located In Dutchess County
According to Bridge Hunter, here's where you can find it:
Approximate latitude, longitude
+41.84510, -73.55750 (decimal degrees)
41°50'42" N, 73°33'27" W (degrees°minutes'seconds")"
It appears this bridge disappeared from maps in 1988.
4) Astor Point Bridge Located In Dutchess County
According to Bridge Hunter, here's where you can find it:
Approximate latitude, longitude
+41.99105, -73.93268 (decimal degrees)
41°59'28" N, 73°55'58" W (degrees°minutes'seconds")"
This was a railroad bridge last reported to be used in the 1980s.
5) Ball Creek Bridge Located In Chautauqua County
According to Bridge Hunter, here's where you can find it:
Approximate latitude, longitude
+42.15160, -79.39976 (decimal degrees)
42°09'06" N, 79°23'59" W (degrees°minutes'seconds")"
You can find it on the outlet of Ball Creek, Chautauqua Lake, by the west end of the I-86 bridge.
