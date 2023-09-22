3 Ways to Keep This Pest Away During Peak Season in New York & PA

I commented to a friend recently that it's Yellow Jacket season. He thought I meant that I was about to bring out a jacket that's yellow in color since we are in that time of year when the temperatures are lower.

No, I said. I'm talking about Yellow Jacket Bees. It's Yellow Jacket Bee season. He looked puzzled. I went on to explain that even though you see Yellow Jacket Bees throughout the warm months of the year, at this time of the year when the temperatures drop, they tend to be more active...and more angry than they usually are.

The Parkway Pest Services website puts it in perspective:

Yellow jackets have to find food in the wild to survive, and that food starts to dry up in the fall and into winter. Making matters worse, the queen of the colony has been laying eggs all spring and summer, so by the time fall arrives, the colony is at its peak capacity - meaning lots of mouths to feed. Yellow jackets can also stay active in colder weather longer than many other bees and insects can, which contributes to an increase in stings in fall. - Parkway Pest Services

And believe me, that is so true. About three years ago, I accidentally disturbed a small Yellow Jacket nest. And that little incident sent me to the hospital with several bee stings.

So, what can you do to help keep these pests away from you during their "angry" season? According to the Forbes website, one way is to use an aerosol spray with a long-range jet sprayer to reach the wasp hive or nest from an adequate distance.

Another solution is to hang a wasp trap where yellow jackets are prevalent near your porch or backyard patio. Forbes notes that Yellow Jackets will be drawn into the sweet, sugary bait.

A third option, and maybe the best to be safe, is to call in an exterminator. After all, they are the experts at this kind of thing. Sure beats risking getting stung. You can also use an electric insect zapper near the nest, but as Forbes notes, it's not the most humane way to remove Yellow Jackets from your property.

Check out more about Yellow jacket Bees and ways to keep them at bay or out of your home and property, check out the Forbes website.

