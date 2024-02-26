Do You Say Goodbye to Your Pets When Leaving the House?

If you've been a pet parent for any amount of time, you know how your fur babies are really family. Maybe you live on a farm and have a meet and greet routine with your animals.

My cat Lucy, who I've talked about before, gets it. We have a routine for when I leave for the day and when I get home. At those times, he jumps up like a dog on my shoulders for a hug and a snuggle. Being a cat, he'll need to do this multiple times before he's satisfied. I always tell him goodbye and to be a good boy. Lucy can tend to wax on the naughty side and needs reminders.

We put the question out to our audience on Facebook, and the answers were not disappointing. Josephine C. said "Yes. Say I gotta go....I'll be back soon...Be good boy, girl." Kevin M. puts the pets in charge when he leaves, and Patty A always tells them where she's going, you know, in case they need anything from the store.

Mark L. noted "I give my pet ample notice when I go away for a few days. I definitely let him know what’s happening every time." I wonder if Mark also leaves a phone number as well as detailed instructions of what to do in case of emergency! Commenter Suzanne O showed us these treats below she just baked for her pets.

According to petplay.com, talking to your pets is beneficial to both parties. It promotes a strong bond, pets are great listeners, and pets overall can improve mental health!

No matter what anyone says, go ahead and talk to your pets, they're listening!

