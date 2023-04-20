Rome Estate Sale Houses Decor Classics

It's so nice to see the sun shining today. It makes me want to hit up some cool sales.

Happily, we have one right in Rome. TLC Estate Sales has set up at 8165 Elmer Hill rd and you will find some neat items indeed.

It's been a while since I had a nylon string guitar. I miss it. It has a sound to it that is so beautiful and unique, even when a player like me plays it. I love seeing elements of creative pursuits of people and love seeing the people who buy them to add them to their own creations.

You can never go wrong with Corning Ware. Kraft Mac And Cheese just hits different when it is prepared in this. Spirals for me please.

Something about this chair just looks equal parts comfortable and regal. Must be the deep red. All that padding makes me think this is a chair what you sit down in and you really don't want to get out of.

I have always wanted one of theses to display items that should never be displayed in something as nice as this. Nintendo Games? Action Figures? CDs? All totally acceptable in my eyes.

This is just cool. As a lover of antiques, I love to imagine where I would put things like this in my home. Honestly, i don't know where it would end up, but I love the look and feel of it.

