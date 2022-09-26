Abandoned Nevele Grand Resort In the Catskills; What’s Left Behind?

Have you ever felt the energy of an empty house? Sometimes, when nobody is there, you can almost ear the voices of the people that were there before you. If you have legally explored any of these empty homes, hotels and amusement parks you can almost feel the people that once crowded the hallways and rooms. Each property has it's story to tell and this is the story of the Nevele Grand Hotel in the Catskills.

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

Scroll through the pictures and video of the Nevele Grand Hotel as it stands years after closing the doors to the public. For 108 years this resort in Wawarsing, NY welcomed guests for for skiing, skating and swimming. You will see that, in some ways, time stood still once the doors were closed in 2009. Skis, boots and skates are still resting in the rental office as if they are waiting to be used again.

You will see the old theatre, indoor ice skating rink, indoor and outdoor pools, ski lodge, daycare and so much more. This is a shot of a portion of an 18-hole golf course that is unrecognizable today.

According to Wikipedia, as recently as January 2022, developers are proposing a renovation and reimagining of the property and re-launching as a new resort hotel as well as a residential facility.

Let's see what it was like before we see it abandoned.

Abandoned Nevele Resort, Ellenville, New York WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

