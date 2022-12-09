Ready To Road Trip? 3 Treasures You Can Find in NY This Weekend

New York has some amazing back roads to travel over. As a picker, I love seeing the towns and encountering the history as I pass through looking for various treasures for me or for others. Sometimes, I spend the weekend far from home in pursuit of the things that have been hidden away by their previous owner for years and even decades. With no locally advertised sales this weekend, that looks like it's going to be the plan. I thought perhaps I would help out my fellow treasure hunters with a few items they may find out on the road.

Get our free mobile app

Holiday Statues

Salt Box Estate Sales/estatesales.net Salt Box Estate Sales/estatesales.net loading...

Salt Box Estate Sales/estatesales.net Salt Box Estate Sales/estatesales.net loading...

A trip to Glenville will have you finding this holiday decor. I have seen carolers and Santas before, but the bunnies and the witches are new to me. This is quite the collection of someone dedicated to the holiday spirit for all holidays. I have no choice but to admire that.

Tube TV

A1 Antiques/estatesales.net A1 Antiques/estatesales.net loading...

Hey look. It's that TV you threw away fifteen years ago. Nobody would want that anymore. But they absolutely do. Cathode Ray Tube Televisions, or CRT Tvs, are coveted by retro video gamers. Do you still have that old Nintendo lying around with the Duck Hunt game and the light zapper? You can light them back up with this TV in Ballston Spa as modern TVs do not have compatible technology to work with those light guns.

Pedal Car

J & K Antiques and Estate Sales, LLC/estatesales.net J & K Antiques and Estate Sales, LLC/estatesales.net loading...

J & K Antiques and Estate Sales, LLC/estatesales.net J & K Antiques and Estate Sales, LLC/estatesales.net loading...

J & K Antiques and Estate Sales, LLC/estatesales.net J & K Antiques and Estate Sales, LLC/estatesales.net loading...

Pedal cars have a spirit of nostalgia that Power Wheels just can't extinguish. The detail in the seat on this one in Clifton Springs is particularly eye catching to this author. This would make a fine toy, but an even finer piece of art in the home. You can almost hear the sound of the metal against itself as you pedal and reach for the WD40.

10 Super Ugly, and Cheap, Antiques For Sale On Utica New York's CraigsList You never know what treasures you can find on the Utica's CraigsList page. Sometimes you find gems of antiques, other times you find truly bizarre trash. Here's a look at 10 really ugly, cheap, antiques for sale on Utica New York's CraigsList:



Upstate New York is a Paradise for Antique 'Pickers' Everywhere There is no best season to go antiquing in Upstate New York. However, autumn can't be beat for its natural splendor and for the bargains you will find from the Hudson to the North Country to Western New York. Pickers should definitely put these 15 antique destinations on their next road trip through the region!