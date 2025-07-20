Record Expert Cites Valuable Records for Summer of 2025

It's yard sale season and Mighty John "The Record Guy" has put out a list of records to look for when you're stopping by the garage or yard sales this season, that are especially worth money here in the summer of 2025.

Mighty John has a record appraisal guide that sells on his website that has the values of over one million records, available at www.moneymusic.com.

Here's his list of July valuable records as we kick off Yard Sale Season.

(Year) (Label) (Recording artist) (Title)………………………….(worth up to)

July 2025 List

1983 A&M LP…The Police… “Synchronicity”… (black and white cover)………..$100.00

(gold, gray and brown cover)..$50.00

(yellow, blue and red cover)….$10.00

1967 Decca LP… The Who… “The Who Sell Out (with “I Can See For Miles)…$125.00

1962 Vee Jay LP…Gene Chandler… “Duke of Earl” (stereo)………………………….$150.00

(mono)…………………………..$100.00

He was born Eugene Dixon but recorded under the name Gene Chandler. Record producer Carl Davis gave Dixon the new name because movie star Jeff Chandler was Davis’ favorite actor.

1967 RCA LP… The Youngbloods… “The Youngbloods”…………………………….….$200.00

The album contained “Get Together,” which became a top-10 Billboard Hot 100 hit two years later after getting exposure on a TV public service announcement promoting brotherhood.

1969 Jubilee LP…EmmyLou Harris… “Gliding Bird”………………………………...…..$500.00

EmmyLou Harris was a former high school cheerleader and valedictorian

1961 Motown 45…The Supremes… “I Want a Guy”………………………………..…$1,000.00

On their first recordings, it was Florence Ballard and not Diana Ross who sang lead. Things were going so poorly that Ross took a job in a Detroit department store.

1973 Moon 45…Rush… “Not Fade Away”……………………………….............…….$1,000.00

1955 Sun 45…Elvis… “Good Rockin Tonight”…………………………………………....$1,500.00

In March of 1955 the producers of the TV show, “Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts,” which was the “American Idol” show of the fifties, gave a thumbs down to a future king. I wonder if Simon Cowell would have said what the producers in the fifties said, that his performance was “too weak.” The song Elvis chose to sing was “Good Rockin’ Tonight.”

1973 RCA 45…David Bowie… “Time” w/ps……………………………………………..…$7,500.00

(David Bowie’s real name was Davy Jones but he changed it so as not to be confused with Davy Jones of the Monkees)

1931 Paramount 78… Jaydee Short … “Flaggin It to Georgia”……..…………..$20,000.00

1965 Columbia LP…Bob Dylan… “Highway 61 Revisited”……………………….. $350.00

“Highway 61 Revisited,” is considered one of Bob Dylan’s greatest albums. It ranks #18 on Rolling Stones’ list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. Most copies, with a regular version of “From a Buick 6” are worth up to $50.00. However, versions of the album with a harmonica riff at the beginning of “From a Buick 6” can sell for $350.00 today.



1963 Sue LP…Ike and Tina Turner… “Its Gonna Work Out Fine”……………..$400.00

It was Ike who took the singer known as Little Ann and gave her the name Tina Turner. He liked that Tina rhymed with Sheena because “Sheena, Queen of the Jungle” was his favorite TV show.



1979 A&M LP…Supertramp… “Breakfast in America” (picture disc)………..$500.00



1973 Asylum LP…The Eagles… “Desperado” (promo)……………………………..$500.00

“Desperado” is unique among albums by the Eagles. It’s the only Eagles album, released by a U.S. record company, where the members are shown on the cover. “Desperado” is one of their most popular songs, but was never released as a single. Yet it appears on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the “500 greatest songs of all time.



1960 RCA 45…Elvis… “Are You Lonesome Tonight” (mono) .$20.00 (stereo) .$800.00

1965 Columbia 45…The Byrds… “The Times They Are A-Changin” w/ps..$2,500.00

