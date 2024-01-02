The Utica Police Department spent the New Year holiday dealing with several violent instances in the city.

One incident occurred on New Year's Eve. Police say units were called to the 400 block of Niagara Street around 7 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. Officials say when officers arrived they were met by several individuals who claim an argument had ensued that resulted in a woman stabbing a man several times in the chest.

Responding officers located the male who indeed appeared to be suffering from stab wounds to his midsection. They also located the female suspect who sustained a cut to her wrist during the incident.

Both parties were treated for their injuries, which appeared to not be life threatening, at the scene.

As a result of the investigation, police say they arrested 52-year-old Lisa Murdock of Utica and charged her with Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

Man and Woman Shot After Altercation

The other violent incident happened after the ball dropped and 2024 was well underway. Police say officers responded to reports of a "shots fired" incident at around 5:45 a.m. at the intersection of Court Street and Whitesboro Street.

Police say when officers arrived, they found a female victim suffering from gunshot wounds. It was also learned that a second victim had been struck by gunfire. That victim was not on scene at the time police arrived.

Officials say an investigation ensued and officers learned an altercation had occurred that led to one individual firing several shots, striking that female victim and a second individual.

The female victim was transported to Wynn Hospital for treatment and survived. During the course of the investigation, the second gunshot victim was located on Faxton Street and he was also transported to the Wynn Hospital.

Both victims appear to have non-life threatening injuries.

The Major Crimes Unit was assigned to this case. Few details are known, but if you have any information you are asked to contact them at 315-223-3556 or submit an anonymous tip to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.

