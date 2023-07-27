The Utica Police Department Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate a deadly stabbing and two separate shootings, all of which occurred within 20 hours.

Police have arrested 32-year-old city resident Sakwaun Hakes for second-degree murder in connection with Wednesday morning's stabbing on the 100 block of Rutger Street. Officers said when they arrived, Anthony Q. Johnson - also of Utica - was suffering from a severe wound to his midsection. Johnson, 32, would later be pronounced dead at the hospital.

Hakes - who is also charged with criminal possession of a weapon - was arrested with by the US Marshall's Regional Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday night.

Hours before responding to that scene, cops were called to the 500 block of Nichols Street - shortly before 2:00 a.m. - where a 17-year-old was shot in the arm. The teen and others at the scene wouldn't provide details on exactly what had happened, police officials said. The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for treatment.

The second shooting incident occurred at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Kossuth Ave. where a man was shot in the leg and foot, police said. The victim told officers he was approached by someone who pulled out a gun and began shooting at him.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

At this time, police have not said if they believe any of the violent incidents were at all related.

Anyone with information on the shooting incidents is asked to call the UPD's Major Crimes Unit at 315-223-3556, or submit an anonymous tip through MohawkValleyCrimeStoppers.com, or by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS).

