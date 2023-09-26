Utica Police say two teens are facing gun possession charges after a traffic stop on James Street.

Cops say after pulling a vehicle over for violation of NYS vehicle and traffic laws, all parties were asked to exit the vehicle because of very dark window tints. Officers described the group as 'uncommonly nervous', and said one of the backseat passengers was trying to kick a bag under the seat in front of him. An eventual check of the vehicle turned up a loaded .22 caliber handgun and a large quantity of narcotics, police said.

Additionally, the driver, a 17-year-old male whose name is not being released due to his age, was found to be in possession of a loaded .40 caliber handgun. The teen driver faces charges of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.

photo of Anthony Nelson, via Utica Police Department. photo of Anthony Nelson, via Utica Police Department. loading...

Police say the passenger seen trying to kick the bag under the seat that contained a weapon and drugs - identified as 18-year-old Anthony Nelson of Utica - is charged with gun possession, along with possible drug possession - pending the outcome of a tests on the unknown substance believed to be drugs.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

