Two Juveniles, Aged 12 and 15, Arrested for Alleged Threats to Shoot Up Utica Schools

Two teenagers are in serious trouble following two separate school shooting threats. Both incidents happened within days of each other and Utica Police and The Utica City School District have both jointly released details.

In a joint press release both organizations reiterated the desire to give the most detailed and up-to-date information possible. The threats were made on Friday, September 13th and the early morning hours of September 16th. While both incidents involved threats of gun violence on Utica City School campuses, the two were unrealted.

Friday, September 13th, 2024

Utica City School district officials say a staff member of the district received an email from an unknown individual. Immediately, that staff member reported the email which contained a threat of a school shooting to the proper authorities and the Utica Police Department began an investigation.

Jumping into action, Utica Police officials say they worked with internet service providers in their investigation to find the source of the email and ultimately the individual who sent it. Police say through their investigation it was determined a 12-year-old student sent the email as a result of an earlier incident that week at school. Police went to the child's home and confirmed there were no weapons present and the child's parents confirmed there was no access to any.

Monday, September 16th, 2024

Utica City School District officials and the Utica Police Department were made aware of the second threat of a school shooting from members of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI). FBI officials told the UPD that a newly created account on Snapchat posted threats against Proctor High School, JFK Middle School and Donovan Middle School.

An investigation into the threatening post led law enforcement officials to a 15-year-old student. Police say it was determined that the teen made the threat without the intention of carrying it out. Like the first incident, police say a search of the 15-year-old boy's home found no weapons and the parents assured them there was no access to any.

The Consequences

While these two individuals were indeed minors, they were still charged with a Felony Count of "Making a Terroristic Threat." As a result of their age and the circumstances, their cases will be heard in Oneida County Family Court. At the conclusion of their investigations, Utica Police and the Utica City School District were able to assure the public that there is no active threat to the school community and there is no need to cancel any classes or school activities.

Taking Precautions

As a result of these two scary and disturbing incidents, Utica City School District officials have decided to ramp up efforts to keep the students, faculty and staff safe. Utica City School District Superintendent Dr. Christopher Spence says,

We understand that incidents like these can be unsettling for students, parents, and staff alike. Our school counselors and support staff are available to assist anyone who may need additional support. We've seen an increase in threats via social media and other electronic means. We urge parents to discuss the serious nature of such threats with their children and monitor their social media activities. It is crucial that everyone understands the severe consequences of making threats, even if there is no intention to act on them. We commend the swift action of our law enforcement partners and appreciate their ongoing dedication to keeping our schools safe. We also thank our community for their vigilance and support.

There are a number of steps the district has decide to take towards putting parents and other members of the school community at ease. Those steps include the following.

Increased camera surveillance throughout our facilities. Installation of metal detectors and x-ray bag scanners at the middle schools and high school. Continued close partnership with the Utica Police Department and Sheriff's Office.

Dr. Spence encourages anyone with any further questions or concerns to contact the district office at (315) 792-2210.

The 5 Most Dangerous Colleges in New York State According to Niche.com , there are several colleges who have a bad track record when it comes to student safety. Using data from the U.S. Department of Education, these colleges were at the bottom of the safety list. Gallery Credit: Megan

New York's 9 Most Dangerous Cities of 2024 Move over, New York City, these Upstate NY metro areas have been crowned the most dangerous cities in the entire state... well, according to housegrail.com Gallery Credit: Megan