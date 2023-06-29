Documentary on Cortland Native’s Epic Rise Through Rock Hits DVD

The rockumentary about heavy metal icon and Upstate New York native Ronnie James Dio has been given an official DVD release date.

Dio: Dreamers Never Die, which made its world premiere at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas, is a comprehensive look at the life and career of Ronnie James Dio. The former Black Sabbath singer grew up in Cortland, New York, and that period of his life is heavily represented in the film. It was here where Dio's journey into music officially began, on the trumpet -- which, according to the man himself, tempered his powerful singing voice because one must use their diaphragm to play it.

Warner Music Group 2008 GRAMMY Awards After Party - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

The movie accentuates a recurring theme with Ronnie: he never compromised his beliefs. Despite the haunting and foreboding aura emanating from his music, there was a positive message behind much of it. Dio believed in chasing dreams. When he was expelled from the band Rainbow due to their pursuit of a more mainstream sound, he unwaveringly stood his ground and discovered his greatest triumph with his self-titled band.

COMING TO DVD & BLURAY

Dio: Dreamers Never Die will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on September, 29, 2023. The DVD release will include 20 minutes of deleted and extended scenes that didn't make the final cut. There will also be a deluxe edition "packaged in a two-piece lift-off lid box containing both the DVD and Blu-Ray versions of the film plus branded DIO merchandise that will include logoed trading cards, guitar picks, lapel pin, coasters and a fold out poster from the film."

Dio: Dreamers Never Die is also currently streaming on Showtime.

Dio Albums Ranked Ronnie James Dio’s discography is so extensive that you almost forget he recorded 10 albums with his own self-named band.

Black Sabbath Albums Ranked We ranked all of the Black Sabbath albums.