The spookiest day of all is weeks away and people everywhere are getting ready to suit up for a night filled with tricks and treats.

Part of the fun is figuring out what to wear on Halloween. While some want to dress up as something entirely unique and clever, others want to look just like their favorite character or celebrity.

Heidi Klum's 19th Annual Halloween Party Sponsored By SVEDKA Vodka And Party City At Lavo NYC

What makes the latter fun is how valuable it is on a historical standpoint. The top costumes of the year are an excellent indicator of what was dominating pop culture back then.

For example, Monster High costumes were on the rage in 2012 while Austin Powers was the go-to outfit in 1997.

So, what are people currently obsessing over in 2024? Here's what the 10 most popular Halloween costumes are saying, according to fashion experts at Boohoo.

Halloween falls on a Thursday this year and the current long-range forecast is predicting cloudy skies and temperatures around 40 degrees.

That being said, you may want to put a few layers underneath your awesome costume, so you're not spending the night with chattering teeth and waking up with one heck of a cold.

The fact Halloween falls on a weekday is also sparking renewed calls to push Halloween to become a weekend-only holiday.

Meanwhile, Trunk or Treat parties continue to be a hit with both parents and children. The kids get to stock up on candy and parents don't have to worry about waking their pint-sized terror up for school the following morning.

While it is unknown if Trunk or Treat will eclipse Halloween, what we do know is what kids and adults will be dressing up as this year.

