These Are the Top 10 Words New Yorkers Misspell on Their Resumes

If you're applying for jobs and don't want to become a statistic, make sure you double check these words.

The "Umpire" State

Applying for jobs is a full-time job in itself. You have to package yourself up all nice and neat in hopes that a corporate giant will like you enough to give you money. No, I didn't just repeat the plot for "50 Shades of Grey." Many people who are actively job hunting say that's what it feels like these days.

With the internet allowing people all over the world to apply for jobs that locals might have had an edge on, applicants now have the additional burden of finding how to make all their amazing accomplishments stand out.

QR code generator QRFY looked into the 50 commonly used resume words and phrases applicants nationwide used over the past 6 months when job hunting on Indeed. The publication further narrowed down the search to determine the 10 words people from a particular state tend to slap on their applications.

Apparently, there are 10 words New Yorkers abuse the most on their applications - meaning these words have less power than originally thought.

Responsible - used 265,729 times in the past 6 months Organized - used 234,205 times in the past 6 months Social - used 233,308 times in the past 6 months Trained - used 137,563 times in the past 6 months Proficient - used 135,295 times in the past 6 months Motivated - used 107,512 times in the past 6 months Leader - used 103.441 times in the past 6 months Friendly - used 99.784 times in the past six months Creative - used 98,793 times in the past 6 months Exceptional - used 98,119 times in the past 6 months

Responsible is also the most abused word on applications nationwide, appearing 346% more frequently than any other word on the list, while also being the most-used word on resumes in each individual state.

Marc Porcar, CEO of QRFY, said of his research's findings:

For those seeking career advancement, better work-life balance, or simply wanting a change of role, using the right language on your resume is crucial if you want to impress potential employers. If you’re using the same old buzzwords as everyone else, it can often feel difficult to stand out from the crowd. Jobseekers should aim instead to offer specific examples of when they have demonstrated a certain characteristic, rather than just saying they are ‘organized’, for example. Doing so evidences to a potential employer that you can back-up these claims with previous work experience, which should help you stand out from other candidates, who may not have been as thorough.

That said, while there are some terminologies that New Yorkers tend to favor more on their applications, there are also a few words those in the Empire State unknowingly struggle how to spell.

Most Misspelled Words in New York

Occupy Wall Street Leads MLK March In Lower Manhattan Michael Nagle/Getty Images loading...

The publication also looked into the words and phrases Americans just aren't getting right. While some misspellings are crimes of the ultra-confusing American language, others are plain shake-your-head worthy.

Sometimes a misspelled word is enough to take a potential applicant out of the running because it may show a lack of attention to detail. For those who don't wish to lose points for an easily preventable mistake, here are the words New Yorkers struggle with most.

Professional - misspelled as "profesional" 38,697 times Organized - misspelled as "organised" 20,260 times Environment - misspelled as "enviroment" 14,770 times Management - misspelled as "mangment" 10,277 times Receive - misspelled as "recieve" 9,354 times Independent - misspelled as "independant" 7,087 times Knowledge - misspelled as "knowlege" 3,316 times Confident - misspelled as "confidant" 2,594 times Separate - misspelled as "seperate" 2,465 times Focused - misspelled as "focussed" 2,272 times

While autocorrect can be your friend in some instances, there are some words that can be confused with others. For example, using "confidant" instead of "confident" means you are someone who can be trusted with a secret or private matter instead of being someone who is self-assured.

Of course, applying for multiple jobs at a time can be both tedious and time consuming. There are only so many times you can re-read your cover letter or resume before your eyes start to glaze over.

In that case, it's never a bad idea to ask for a second pair of eyes or reach out to a local recruitment center to give you feedback.

