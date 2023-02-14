Utica Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 44-year-old man in connection with an ongoing attempted murder investigation that dates back to mid-December.

A man was shot in the lower back on December 14th on the 1300 block of Oneida Street, in the area of Oneida Square, police say. The victim had to undergo an emergency surgery immediately following the shooting, but did survive, police say.

The suspect is identified as Sonny Breton (photo above). Anyone with information is asked to contact the Utica Police Department Warrants Unit at 315-690-1834. Also, tips and information can be submitted anonymously through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or online at MohawkValleyCrimeStoppers.com.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

