“Real Men Get Tested for Cancer” Debuts Super Bowl Commercial

The goal is simple and the reason is honest and accurate. Continuously remind men to get tested for cancer because guys tend to procrastinate and that could be a fatal problem. Early detection of cancer could save your life because it gives treatments the chance to work before the cancer spreads further.

Since 2019, WIBX's Bill Keeler and local business consultant Tim Reed have used their experience with cancer to push the message home to people all over the Mohawk Valley through radio and television commercials. This year, Real Men Get Tested for Cancer - a local 501C3 non-profit through the Community Foundation of the Mohawk Valley, has a 30 second commercial that will be played during this Sunday's Super Bowl.

The commercial focuses on the fact that Keeler and Reed are always attempting to get public figures and celebrities to join them with their important message on tv and radio. Previously, Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim, Comedian Greg Morton, comedian and radio host Jimmy Failla, and others have joined in to deliver the message that men are putting their lives on the line if they refuse to or fail to get screened for cancer.

Keeler and Reed acknowledge that women do a much better job with their health, so the hope is that both men and women get the message to screen. The assumption is that the women will remind the men in their lives, or even nag them, to get tested.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), in 2020 in the United States, 1,603,844 new cancer cases were reported and 602,347 people died of cancer. For every 100,000 people, 403 new cancer cases were reported and 144 people died of cancer. 2020 is the latest year for which incidence data are available.

The CDC supports screening for breast, cervical, colorectal (colon), and lung cancers as recommended by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF).

Here's your sneak preview of the Real Men Get Tested for Cancer tv commercial. Yes, it's meant to be humorous, but the message always comes through in the end: Real Men Get Tested for Cancer - because early detection could save their lives.

Click on the video below to play it.



Photos of Young Taylor Swift at the Start of Her Career Look back at nostalgic photos of a young Taylor Swift at the start of her career in the mid-to-late 2000s.

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in New York for 2024 The National Insurance Crime Bureau recently ranked the states with the worst vehicle theft problems and said New York placed seventh highest overall. Vehicle thefts hit a record high in 2023 and the pace isn't slowing down in 2024.

According to the NICB, these are the vehicles thieves in New York are going after the most. Gallery Credit: Megan

Really Cool Weird Trees From Around the World