Get The Original Chicken Riggies Recipe Here – and the Stories Behind the Dish
One of Utica's most famous recipes has a storied history. Today, the dish has been duplicated and reinvented over in over in cities outside Utica-Rome, like Manhattan, Boston, Buffalo and Albany.
Background
Utica's Chicken Riggies is a signature dish hailing from Utica, known for its hearty and flavorful combination of ingredients. It typically consists of rigatoni pasta served with a creamy tomato sauce infused with peppers, onions, mushrooms, and often hot cherry peppers for a spicy kick. The dish is named for the rigatoni pasta and chicken that form its base. The chicken is usually sautéed until tender and then combined with the sauce, allowing the flavors to meld together. Utica's Chicken Riggies is often enjoyed with a sprinkle of grated cheese on top and makes for a satisfying and comforting meal that embodies the culinary spirit of Upstate New York.
The Heavy Cream Controversy
Believe it or not, the original Chicken Biggie recipe does not include heavy cream. Pecorino-Romano Cheese is the ingredient that makes the dish creamy. Still, many people today use heavy cream to make the dish.
Are you looking for the recipe? The history of the dish? The people credited with creating it? Here's Joe Morelle's version of the original.
Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So.
Click here to watch the Chicken Riggies dish being made at one of Utica’s legendary restaurants, The Chesterfield.
If you would like to make Chicken Riggies the easy way, It's a Utica Thing, which ships Utica products all over America, has a canned version of Chicken Riggies sauce that can be purchased here.
Mike Schulz. Watch the Video Below.
