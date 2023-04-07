A piece of traveling history that recounts one of the worst days in American history is coming to Rome later this month.

The Tunnel to Towers 9/11 NEVER FORGET mobile exhibit travels the country on a high-tech, 83-foot tractor trailer that transforms into a 1,100 square foot display that tells the story of one of the gravest days in U.S. history. It pays tribute to all those who were killed in the terrorist attacks committed against the U.S. on September 11, 2001, including the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington D.C. and in Pennsylvania.

Among the 343 NYC Firefighters who heroically gave their lives in service to others that day was Stephen Gerrard Siller, whose family started the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Siller was a member of Brooklyn's Squad 1 and was working on September 11, 2001. After completing his shift that day Siller was due to meet up with his brothers to play golf. On his way home from work, Siller would hear the radio transmissions that followed and made a fateful decision - via T2T.org:

Upon hearing the news, Stephen called his wife Sally and asked her to tell his brothers he would catch up with them later. He returned to Squad 1 to get his gear. Stephen drove his truck to the entrance of the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, but it had already been closed for security purposes. Determined to carry out his duty, he strapped 60 lbs. of gear to his back, and raced on foot through the tunnel to the Twin Towers, where he gave up his life while saving others.

The 9/11 NEVER FORGET mobile exhibit will be on display at Griffiss International Airport at 592 Hangar Road from Thursday April 20 through Sunday April 23. The exhibit will be open each day from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

