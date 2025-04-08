2025 Inductees of the Rome Arts Hall of Fame

The Rome Capitol Theatre has announced this year’s Rome Arts Hall of Fame inductees as six individuals will be honored for their devotion and participation in the performing, visual or literary arts in the Copper City. The induction ceremony will be held on Sunday, May 4th, 2025, which leads off a month devoted to showcasing local arts and music at the theatre.

"The Rome Arts Hall of Fame is a great community event in that it honors immensely talented and influential contributors from our city," said Capitol Arts Complex executive director Art Pierce. "We're particularly excited that Rome Free Academy's show choir, Rhapsody, will once again be on hand to open the program."

The 2025 inductees are:

Don Cantwell

Following the celebration of his one hundredth birthday in 1924, Don Cantell continues teaching reed instruments in his Barneveld home and performing with his band Don Cantwell and the Clef Dwellers. Don’s teaching credits include clinics conducted over a period of forty plus years in clarinet, saxophone, improvisation and organizing jazz ensembles at national conferences for music educators in Atlantic City, Chicago and Washinton, DC. In 2012 he earned an Oneida County “Living Legend” award. He is also a published author of a clarinet method instruction book.

Mike Colangelo Sr.

Michael Colangelo is a name familiar to many area residents through his work as a photographer and his interest in area history. He has served as president of the Rome Historical Society. He created and administers a group Facebook page People and Places of Rome NY. The proceeds from his annual calendar, which features his photographs of local historic interest, has raised funds for many not-for-profit organizations. He is coauthor of the 2014 book Rome Through Time. Michael was the recipient of the 2015 Shirley B. Waters Civic Award for outstanding service to the people of Rome.

Joe Ferlo

A native Roman, Joe Ferlo is respected as a guitar virtuoso throughout Central New York. His interest in the guitar began at age ten. He graduated from Berklee College of Music in Boston. Joe is a prominent voice in the jazz, blues and classical guitar scene. He is associated with several music groups throughout the area and is also an adjunct professor at Colgate University where he teaches jazz guitar. His musical appearances also include those as a “pit” musician for Capitol Theatre SummerStage productions.

Stuart Nathaniel Lake

Author Stuart Lake was an American writer who focused on the “Old West”. Lake was born in Rome in 1898. His 1931 biography, Wyatt Earp: Frontier Marshall was a best seller and was adapted for several films. Lake’s work also inspired the TV series, The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp. Movie credits include The Westerner, Powder River and Winchester ’73. He was also a professional wrestling promoter and a press aide to Theodore Roosevelt during Roosevelt’s 1912 election campaign.

Walter Merrick

Artist and art teacher Walter Merrick lived in Rome but spent most of his teaching career in the Vernon Verona Sherrill school district where he served as chair of the art department. He was also in charge of the high school’s yearbook committee and directed and created sets for several VVS high school musicals. Walter was skilled in a variety of art disciplines. His oil paintings were displayed in a solo exhibit at the Rome Art and Community Center in 2014. Area landscapes were frequently the subject of Walter’s oil paintings. He was an accomplished muralist and was also proficient in portraiture, silk screening and colored pencil work.

John Parker

John Parker has appeared in on stage and backstage roles at various area venues and has been a part of several local choral groups. He spends most of his volunteer time in administrative roles at Rome Community Theater and TANYS (Theatre Association of New York State). John is a member of the RCT Board of Trustees and has served as TANYS Festival Chair for the organization which brings theater groups from across the state to Rome for an annual conference and performance competition. He is also a member of the St. John and St. Joseph’s Church Choirs.

Tickets for the May 4th induction ceremony will be available at the door and are priced at $18.00 for adults and $12.00 for students. A Household ticket priced at $50.00 will also be available. Advance sale tickets will be available online (from the Capitol website) and from the Capitol box office beginning April 02. Doors will open at 4pm on May 04 for the induction ceremony. Refreshments will be served following the induction ceremony.

