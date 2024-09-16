2024 World Lacrosse Box Championships Land in Utica This Week

27 Countries from around the world, and the United States will be in Utica starting this week for the historic 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championships. Thousands of people from around the world are expected to be visiting the region for the next two weeks during the competition, and portions of the tournament will be broadcast worldwide and on ESPN.

The Box Championships are a quadrennial event featuring the top box lacrosse teams competing for a world championship title.

The 2024 edition of the championships is the first to feature a women’s box championship. Previously, the event has been held five times, first in 2003, as a men’s box competition and will be contested in 2024 in Utica.

Canada has taken home five gold medals in the men’s box championship, which started with a field of six teams in 2004 and steadily expanded to a 20-team field in 2019.

A record of 28 teams will compete in the men’s competition in the 2024 edition of the championships and 10 teams will compete in the women’s competition.

Pool Play will begin on Friday, with competition continuing right on into the gold medal matchup on September 29th.

A single-day ticket grants general admission to all games on a given day at the Utica University Nexus Center and reserved seats at the Adirondack Bank Center.

Single-day tickets are variably priced by day and section.

The 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championships Event Pass includes an assigned seat to all games played at the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium as well as general admission entry to all games played at the Utica University Nexus Center. In total, the Event Pass includes 129 games over 10 days.

An additional four games will be held on Tuesday, September 24 at Mary C. Winder Community Center, and require separate individual game tickets.

The United States men's team will play in the first round on Friday, at 8 pm, against Haudenosaunee. The U.S. women's team will also play on Friday, at the Adirondack Bank Center at 4 p.m..

The last time the World Lacrosse Box Championships were held was in 2019. Canada persevered as it demonstrated a dominance at a whole new level in capturing the world title in April at the Langley Events Centre, defeating the Haudenosaunee 19-12 in the gold-medal game at the 2019 World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor World Championship. The women's tournament did not exist in 2019.

