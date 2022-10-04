Upstate NY’s Most Unique Airbnb! Want to Sleep In A Snow Globe?

Billy Joel said it best 'some folks need to get away, take a holiday from the neighborhood'. If you need you need a break from your routine and a change of scenery we have some unique options right here in New York State.

I have seen elaborate treehouses, glamping tents in the woods and even mushroom shaped houses but this is the first time I have ever seen anything quite like this. The host of this New York Airbnb calls it a 'bubble tent' but to me it looks like a snow globe. How great would it be to find yourself on the inside of a snow globe, staring at the stars and watching the snow fall around you. Let's take a closer look at the bubble tent.

According to the Airbnb listing, this is a small space to rent. If you are looking for a unique couples escape this could be the perfect destination for you guys. This space is located at Silverlaken Estate where they are no stranger to unique accommodations from tiny houses to glamping tents and now the bubble tent.

What exactly is a bubble tent? It's an elaborate version of that Christmas inflatable you have on your front lawn all Winter. It's an inflated globe on a deck. You can see through the top portion like a window but you are inside, warm and dry.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside, outside and all around the Airbnb bubble tent in Silver Springs, NY.

