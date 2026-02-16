It you’ve suddenly become way more emotionally invested in curling than you ever expected while watching the current Olympics, you’re not alone. There’s something hypnotic about it, the smooth gliding, the intense sweeping, the calm-but-serious yelling. It looks oddly peaceful and extremely competitive at the same time. And it tends to spark the same thought in a lot of people: I kind of want to try that.

Here’s the good news: you actually can.

Try Curling in Utica, NY

The Utica Curling Club has been introducing people to the sport since 1868.

They regularly host open houses, leagues, competitions, and lessons, and they’re leaning into Olympic excitement with special events designed specifically for beginners.

Whether you’re brand new to curling or just curious after watching the Olympics, this is one of the easiest ways to get on the ice and see what the sport is all about.

Olympic Open House at Utica Curling Club

On Saturday, February 28, 2026, the club is hosting an Olympic Open House. It's basically the perfect low-pressure way to try curling for the first time. Visitors can sign up for a one-hour on-ice instruction session for just $10, with all equipment provided.

Sessions are offered throughout the day from late morning through the afternoon, and the event also includes festivities, fun, and the chance to explore their facility.

All you need to bring is a clean, dry pair of athletic shoes and warm, stretchy clothing. The event is open to ages 12 and up, but anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Reserving a spot ahead of time is highly recommended. Questions can be sent to olympicopenhouse@uticacurlingclub.org.

Olympic Curling School in Upstate New York

If you try curling and immediately think, Okay, I’m into this, the club’s Olympic Curling School is your next step.

The five-week program runs Sundays from March 8 through April 12, from noon to 2 p.m. Participants learn the fundamentals, build skills, and finish with their first bonspiel (a real curling competition) alongside fellow classmates. Because each session builds on the last, it’s important to attend from the very first week.

Why Curling Is the Perfect Winter Sport

Curling is one of those sports that looks simple on TV but becomes way more impressive once you step onto the ice yourself. It’s strategic, social, surprisingly physical, and a lot of fun, whether you’re aiming for Olympic glory or just looking for a new winter hobby.

Find out more here.

