These 5 Cities In New York State Are The Smartest In America

When you think of the smartest cities in America, do you have a few cities in New York State that come to mind?

WalletHub published their list of the "2023’s Most & Least Educated Cities in America." On that list, New York made the top 100 five times. Which means, we gotta be smart right? We think of how many of the best colleges call New York State home, and even the high schools. It comes as no surprise we did well on this list.

To determine where the most educated Americans are putting their degrees to work, WalletHub looked at the following data:

WalletHub compared the 150 largest metropolitan statistical areas, or MSAs, across 11 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the share of adults aged 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher to the quality of the public-school system to the gender education gap."

Where Did New York Land On The List?

Here is where New York State landed on the list:

18) Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY- Score of 68.93 26) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA- Score of 65.58 39) Rochester, NY- Score of 61.09 59) Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY- Score of 56.96 75) Syracuse, NY- Score of 54.24

You can read what the scores mean online here.

Who Was Named The Smartest?

It looks like Ann Arbor Michigan has been named the "Smartest In America."

They found that the most High School and College diploma holders per capita call Ann Arbor their home. But, that doesn't mean that the University of Michigan is the smartest school in the US. In fact, University of Michigan was named the fourth in the country for average quality of university. "

You can check out the full Top 150 online here.

Top 10 Most Difficult New York College To Get Into For many New York high school seniors, the time has come to send in those college applications. If your senior is looking to stay in state, what schools offer the best chance of an acceptance letter?

Here's the Top 10 Most Difficult New York College To Get Into thanks to Niche

Buy A Historic College In Upstate New York If you've ever dreamed of owning an entire college campus, today is your lucky day. In Upstate New York, you can now buy Cazenovia College.

