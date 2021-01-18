Your Life Will Change Knowing What Chainsaws Were Invented For

Sometimes you read a weird fact that can creep you out, then change you're thinking forever. Do you know what chainsaws were originally invented for?

On a r/askreddit question titled "What is the most useless fact you know", someone was brave enough to bring up chainsaws:

The chainsaw was originally invented to "aid in child birth""

Wait, is this even true? Yes, it's true.

According to Business Insider, before Cesarean sections were possible, if a baby was too large to pass through the birth canal, parts of the pelvis would be removed. Two doctors invented the chainsaw in 1780 to make the removal of pelvic bone easier and less time-consuming during childbirth.

It was powered by a hand crank and looked like a modern-day kitchen knife with little teeth on a chain that wound in an oval. We're sure you're envisioning those loud things that can hack up trees in seconds, but thankfully this one is a little bit less scary and looks more like a medical tool."

I mean, would you even still call it a chainsaw though? It's like a powered knife in ways....says the person with zero medical experience.

The chainsaw was soon used for other bone cutting operations and amputations in the surgical room. It then evolved into a woodworking tool when people noticed how quickly and easily it was to get through, well, anything."

The more you know.