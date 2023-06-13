Did You Wake Up To This?- AMBER Alert Activated In Upstate New York

The Cortland County Sheriff's Office has activated the New York State AMBER Alert. Did you wake up to this alert?

According to the Alert, the Cortland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a child abduction that occurred near North Main Street in Cortland at about 11:00 PM on 6/11/2023:

“The children were taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death,” the alert says, following an abduction at about 11pm Sunday night, June 11th.

According to 14850.com, here's more info on the children:

One child, Anthony M. Bowman III, is a Black male, approximately 3 years 11 months old with short, brown hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 3 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 45 pounds. Anthony was last seen wearing Orange t-shirt, khaki shorts, Paw Patrol sandles. The second child, Aaliyah E. Bowman, is a Black female, approximately 2 years 4 months old with curly, brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 2 feet tall and weighs about 25 pounds. Aaliyah was last seen wearing Purple onesie with a dark purple heart, multi-colored skirt, flip flops.

The suspect in their abduction is Anthony M. Bowman Jr., a Black male, approximately 30 years old with short, brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6 feet 0 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

A suspect vehicle has been identified as a Red SUV Chevrolet Equinox with driver’s door damage with NY license plate number KYV2137. Spare tire and rim on driver’s side. They were last seen traveling on North Main Street in Cortland. Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-866-NYS-AMBER or 911.

