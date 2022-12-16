At her headlining show at The Forum in Los Angeles, pop star Billie Eilish invited Dave Grohl onstage to perform an acoustic duet of Foo Fighters hit song "My Hero" in tribute to late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Eilish is in the midst of her "Happier Than Ever" tour in support of her sophomore album of the same name, which was released in 2021. A longstanding supporter of rock and metal, she's worn shirts onstage that represent her love of this music and performed with Aerosmith at the Grammys in 2020. This year at her Grammys performance, which took place just days after Hawkins' death, she honored the beloved musician by wearing a shirt with a picture of him.

It's something Grohl certainly took note of, and he took the time to relay how much that act meant to him and the Hawkins' family.

After taking the stage following a brief introduction from Eilish (which was met with a roar from the fans), Grohl said, "I have to say, earlier this year all of Foo Fighters and our families gathered together at my house to watch the Grammys and when Billie came out for her performance in a Taylor Hawkins T-shirt, the room was filled with real tears of love and gratitude. From our families who are here tonight — the Hawkins family and everyone would like to thank you very much for that."

"So, let's sing it for Taylor," Grohl continued, setting up the duet, "This song's called 'My Hero,' it sounds like this..."

Grohl took the lead as Eilish stood alongside him smiling and her turn to sing comes later in the song, creating a tender but powerful moment.

View a clip of the duet below and view the full performance further down the page.

Later in the set, Eilish invited another guest — indie artist Phoebe Bridgers — to the stage to perform her hit song "Motion Sickness."

This isn't the first prominent L.A. show Grohl has been spotted at recently, either. Although he didn't perform, he hung out with another major pop star — Post Malone. Someone caught him busting some unique dance moves during the show too.

Billie Eilish + Dave Grohl Play Foo Fighters' "My Hero"

Billie Eilish + Phoebe Bridgers Play "Motion Sickness"

Billie Eilish Setlist — Dec. 15, 2022 (via setlist.fm)

"bury a friend"

"I Didn't Change My Number"

"NDA"

"Therefore I Am"

"idontwannabeyouanymore / lovely"

"you should see me in a crown" (shortened)

"my future"

"Billie Bossa Nova"

"GOLDWING"

"xanny"

"Oxytocin" (with COPYCAT snip)

"ilomilo" (shortened)

Acoustic Set

"Your Power" (with FINNEAS)

"TV" (with finneas)

"My Hero" (Foo Fighters cover) (with Dave Grohl)

B Stage

"Not My Responsibility"

"OverHeated"

"bellyache"

"ocean eyes"

"Bored"

A Stage

"Getting Older"

"Motion Sickness" (Phoebe Bridgers cover) (with Phoebe Bridgers)

"bitches broken hearts"

"when the party's over"

"all the good girls go to hell"

"everything i wanted"

"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" (Hugh Martin cover)

"bad guy"

"Happier Than Ever"