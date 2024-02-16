1 New York Job Pays You $400,000 With No Degree Required?

Can you ever have too much money? How would you like a job in New York State that makes six figures? What about a job that doesn't require a degree?

Can someone without a college degree make $100,000, $200,000, $300,000 or even $400,000? How about working in retail? Regardless of where you work, very few employers have a reputation for paying exceptionally well.

Until now, we have reported that one national retailer with several stores in New York and across the nation is paying their employees over $400,000. Does this sound too good to be true to you? Are you thinking that you've fallen for a clickbait scam once again?

It's no joke- Walmart is now paying its top managers up to $400,000, reports the Wall Street Journal. A Walmart store manager makes a base salary of $128,000, up from $117,000. You're thinking that salary is a long way from $400,000. The company's new bonus system allows managers to get up to 20,000 in stock and up to 200% bonus involving stock options.

Store managers will now be able to earn up to $20,000 in annual stock grants and an up-to-200% bonus each year. The average base salary for a Walmart store manager is around $128,000. That means a successful manager of a large Walmart store can earn up to $404,000 a year in total compensation."

According to MSN, the automatic stock grants are highest for managers who run supercenters, the large format Walmart stores that sell everything from food to vacuums. Those who run smaller format stores earn less. You can read the full story online here.

