16 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals For February 2023

February is the month of love in New York State. Maybe this month is a good time to focus on the love and safety of your community. You can do that by focusing on New York State's most wanted criminals for February 2023.

How can you help make sure our neighborhoods are safe for the beginning of the holiday season? One easy way that we keep it safe, we watch out for some of the Most Wanted Criminals across our state. That way, the more eyes paying attention to things, the better. We aren't saying for you to interact with a criminal, just keep a watchful eye.

Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives. They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 1/31/2023:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. The reader is reminded that all persons, either suspected of or arrested in connection to, a crime, are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of the individuals listed is asked to call New York State Police or your local police department.

Also, Every Thursday morning, Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers announces their Wanted Person of the Week for the Central New York region on WIBX 950, 106.9FM. You can follow that announcement online here.

