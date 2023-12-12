Can You Help Find Lost Christmas Ornaments From Syracuse?

If you believe in Christmas miracles, can you help find this lost box of Christmas ornaments from Syracuse New York?

One user turned to the Syracuse board of Reddit to ask for help, knowing it's probably a very big chance this would be found:

I realize this is a LOOONG shot, but figured it couldn't hurt. Around 2007, my mother in law sold their fake Christmas tree in a garage sale while they were living in Syracuse. She didn't realize all of the family Christmas ornaments were in the box....does anyone happen to have a bunch of Christmas ornaments in their attic and not know where they came from? (Or know someone who has that) Some of the ornaments might have 4 girls names on them (my wife and her sisters). If you've got a lead, DM me and I'll try to get you more details. And if someone does manage to find even just a few, I would be happy to provide a reward."

Even though these ornaments have been missing for 16 years now, do you happen to know where these could be? You can help out online wit Reddit here.

This Christmas- Enjoy Horse Drawn Carriage In Syracuse

If you're looking to have a magical horse drawn carriage ride before Christmas, Syracuse is the place to be.

For the next few Saturdays, horse-drawn carriage rides will return to downtown Syracuse. It's all happening thanks to the Syracuse restaurant LM Social and CNY Horse and Carriage. Rides will be available at 20-minute intervals on December 16th and December 23rd. You can read more online here.

