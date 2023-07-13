Is This Free Beautifying Treatment at Your Upstate NY Gym?

Most gyms come with perks.

Some have swimming pools. Some offer classes. Some boast about saunas or steam rooms for after workout de-stressing. Some have boast hydro-massage beds or chairs readily available. Some offer tanning. All of these perks are fabulous when you need to find motivation to go to the gym and ever more motivation to finish whichever fitness routine you start whilst there. But do any of the above perks actually cause you to look and feel more beautiful at the same time and in an immediate sort of way? With no known side effects?

Have You Ever Heard of Red Light Therapy?

Cleveland Clinic reports that "Red light therapy (RLT) is a treatment that uses low wavelength red light to reportedly improve your skin’s appearance, such as reducing wrinkles, scars, redness and acne."

RLT is also purported to help quicken muscle recovery time after strenuous exercise, lessen the chance for injury and to help boost energy if done before working out. AND it's said to help reduce or eliminate cellulite.

Healthline reports that "studies from the last 20 years suggest that Red Light Therapy has other benefits, besides beauty and sports recovery applications:

Sounds interesting right? You can learn more about how RLT works, here and here.

Most people who get facial treatments or spend any amount of time on social media have probably seen those funny looking masks that people put on with the lights underneath that are supposed to compliment a facial skin care routine.

There are tons of redlight devices on the market presently. But there may be a much stronger, full body stand up situation at your local gym.

And if you have the right membership, it may even be free.

