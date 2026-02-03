This needs to be said, loudly and clearly: ice shelves are not safe.

Along Lake Ontario in Webster, NY, the ice shelf currently stretches an estimated 300 to 400 yards from shore thanks to the brutal cold. From a distance, it looks thick, sturdy, and almost walkable.

It’s none of those things.

Ice shelves are formed by freezing waves and spray piling up along the shoreline. Underneath that frozen surface can be open water, weak ice, air gaps, and sudden drop-offs. What looks like solid ground can collapse without warning.

Recent Ice Shelf Rescue Shows How Fast Things Can Go Wrong

If you think this is just a “don’t be reckless” warning, here’s why it hits close to home for Central New York.

Along Lake Ontario, conditions like this put local fire departments, marine units, and rescue crews at serious risk. When someone walks onto an ice shelf and falls through, it can trigger a dangerous rescue situation in freezing water and unstable ice. It doesn't take much for a bad decision to turn into a life-threatening emergency. Ice shelf rescues are especially dangerous in our region, where wind, waves, and fluctuating temperatures can cause ice to break apart without warning, putting not only the person in trouble, but also first responders, in harm's way.

Why Ice Shelves Are More Dangerous Than Regular Ice

Unlike frozen ponds or lakes that crack and shift before failing, ice shelves can collapse suddenly and completely.

Here’s what makes them especially risky:

They can break off from shore without warning

Water beneath them may be moving, not frozen

Snow can hide weak spots and openings

Getting out after falling in is extremely difficult

Once an ice shelf gives way, there’s often nothing solid left to grab.

Lake Ontario Ice Conditions Are Especially Deceptive Right Now

It’s been a long time since ice along the southern shoreline of Lake Ontario has extended this far out in this area. It’s striking to see, and tempting for photos or curiosity.

But this is exactly when people get hurt.

Cold snaps like this create dramatic ice formations that look stable but are anything but. Conditions can change daily, even hourly, based on wind, waves, and temperature shifts.

Never Walk on an Ice Shelf

NEVER walk on an ice shelf. Not for pictures. Not to explore.

Admire it from shore. Keep kids and pets well back. And if you see someone heading out onto one, say something, because they may not realize how dangerous it truly is.



Ice shelves are beautiful. They are fascinating. And they are absolutely not worth the risk.

Stay off them, and help spread the word.

