Send Your Kids To Hogwarts Without Leaving Central New York

Dear Central New York Children, we are pleased to inform you that you have been accepted at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. This isn't for Muggle eyes.

The Hogwarts Express has arrived in Utica, and your kids are invited on a magical adventure. Mohawk Valley Community College is hosting "Charms, Beasts, and Wizards: A Hogwarts Experience" for children ages 7 - 12. This magical event takes place on August 12th - August 15th at the Utica Campus. Don't delay in registering, the older class has already filled up:

"Spend your week exploring the world of fantastic beasts and dark arts while learning about what might really be possible through the science of potions, herbology, flight, and more. A little crafting, a little experimenting, and a lot of magic! Ages 7-12."

You can learn more on cost and more online here.

Is Your Teen Obsessed With Star Wars?

If you have older kids between the ages of 10-14, and they are obsessed with Star Wars, there is a summer camp for them: "The Science of Star Wars."

"Explore what might be possible both in our galaxy and far away. Take a trip through science and crafts to the desert of Jakku or the forest moon of Endor, and learn to keep warm while out in the snows of Hoth. Learn to pilot the Millenium Falcon, build your own R2 unit, and encounter a lost child along the way. Ages 10-14."

"The Science of Star Wars" camp runs at the Utica Campus July 22nd - July 25th. You can read more online here.

