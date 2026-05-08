Picture this. You're enjoying a glass of wine, doomscrolling the latest viral trends when you place an order on Amazon for the coolest product. The next day it shows up in the middle of your lawn.

Amazon is exploring plans to launch its Prime Air drone delivery service from its massive distribution center on Morgan Road in Clay, potentially making it the company’s first drone delivery hub in the Northeast.

If approved by federal and local officials, eligible customers within a 7.5-mile radius of the facility could receive packages in less than an hour by drone.

What Amazon’s Drone Delivery Could Mean for CNY

Amazon representatives held an informational session in Syracuse this week to explain how the proposed service would work.

Read More: AARP Warns New Yorkers as Scams Spike Across the State

The company says its battery-powered MK30 drones are capable of carrying packages weighing up to five pounds and flying at speeds of up to 74 miles per hour. The drones would travel about 200 feet above the ground before descending to roughly 12 feet over a customer’s yard to drop off packages at a designated location.

According to Amazon, more than 60,000 products sold through the site would qualify for drone delivery.

Areas That Could Be Included

The proposed delivery zone would cover about 176 square miles across parts of Onondaga County and Oswego County. The service area would also stretch into southern Oswego County near the village of Phoenix.

When placing orders, customers would be notified through Amazon’s app if drone delivery is available at their address.

How the Drones Would Work

Amazon says the drones are fully automated and would follow pre-programmed flight paths before returning to the Clay facility. The company says each drone is equipped with radar, lidar, and camera systems designed to avoid obstacles in real time.

Amazon also says drones would only operate during daytime hours, wouldn't operate during bad weather.

Read More: Thousands Expected at Relay For Life Event in Rome, New York

The drones would fly below 400 feet, which is consistent with current FAA drone regulations.

Noise and Cost Concerns

One question many residents had involved noise. Amazon says the drones sound roughly as loud as a leaf blower while taking off or hovering during delivery, but are much quieter while traveling overhead.

The company also confirmed drone deliveries would not be free. Prime members would pay $4.99 per delivery, while non-Prime customers would pay $9.99.

What Still Needs to Happen

The project is not approved for the New York facility yet, though Amazon by Drone is available in other parts of the U.S.

Read More: A Popular Pizza Ingredient Could Be Banned in New York

Amazon still needs clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration and approval from the Clay Planning Board before construction or operations can begin.

The company hopes to launch the service sometime this year, though officials acknowledged delays could push the timeline into 2027.

Get our free mobile app

Amazon opened the 3.8-million-square-foot Clay facility in 2022 and says it currently employs more than 3,000 workers. The drone operation itself would add another 15 to 20 positions focused on loading, maintaining, and monitoring the aircraft.