5 Things I’m Planting in My Imaginary Spring Garden

Since we're getting to know each other, we might as well get this out in the open. My semi-toxic trait is that I have a fantasy garden in my head. I've had real gardens for the better part of 8 years, but since moving to Utica, and living in an apartment with very little outdoor space-- my gardening dreams feel grand, compared to the space I have access to for planting. I haven't had much success with community gardens in the past, although I'm open to try again. I am in a whole other state afterall.

In our former house in PA, husband built me a gorgeous garden bed system. We had a bed for root veggies, a greens and peppers bed and a giant bed for tomatoes, okra, medicinal flowers and herbs. I started my rare, unusual and heirloom seed farmer journey with a tomato plant (remind me to tell you the story--its epic), so it makes sense that my favorite, favorite plant to grow is tomato. I've grown heirloom varieties of tomatoes from Monticello. I've grown actual black tomatoes, giant yellow tomatoes and prolific reds. I'm also known to grow plants from the seeds I collect from the vegetables I buy from the supermarket. I have pineapple plants that are over 9 years old and a few avocados I just started growing (again). In short, gardening in my jam. Not having a garden this year, is not my jam. Bleh.

I suppose I could grow a small container garden on our apartment balcony. I suppose one tomato plant is better than none. And maybe I will. Or maybe, I'll have time (I don't) to take my Townsquare co-workers up on their offer to start an office garden. Who knows. My point is, the title of this post is "5 Things I'm Planting in my Imaginary Garden". And right now I don't have an actual garden so, we'll stay with the theme. I've added pictures from my actual gardens past, just because.

5 Things I'm Planting in My Imaginary Garden:

1. Tomatoes

2. Okra

3.Every kind of Greens

4. Berries

5. Herbs + Medicinal Flowers

What do you think of my list? You ready for garden season? What are you planting in your garden this spring (real or imaginary)?

