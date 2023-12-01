Looking for inexpensive family friendly things to do for the holiday season in Central New York? If you're new to the Central New York area, according to LocalSYR.com, "The best part of living in Central New York is the tremendous amount of displays and activities you can find around Christmas time."

Here are five low cost, wonder-full holiday events and attractions the whole family can enjoy this season:

Ice Skating in Clinton Square

"With the rink located right next to the Clinton Square Christmas tree, the area is captivating with its Christmas décor and holiday music. This magical gem of Syracuse will help you get into your holiday spirit."

Average Cost: $5 for adults. $3 for Children under 12.

The Dicken’s Christmas Village

"Dickens Christmas will begin on November 24th and continue weekends through December 24th. The event takes place in downtown Skaneateles and is free to attend. Get into the holiday spirit with roasted chestnuts, theater, caroling, pictures with Father Christmas, and more at Dickens Christmas in Skaneateles!"

Average Cost: FREE

Lights on the Lake

"Along the two-mile-long drive-thru show, families can stay in the comfort of their own vehicles while wandering through the luminous lights and listening to some holiday hits. The exhibit, sponsored by Wegmans, is open between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. nightly, now through Jan. 12, 2024."

Average Cost: $20 per vehicle

Holiday Nights at the Zoo

"Enjoy a festive and fun after-hours stroll amid sparkling displays of holiday lights that transform the zoo into a winter wonderland. Warm up by the fire pits and enjoy hot chocolate, s’mores, live performances of holiday music, ice carving, roving entertainers and animals on evening exhibit."

Average Cost: $9 Adults. Children 2 years and under FREE

Festival of Trees & Lights

"Now in its 38th year, the Festival will offer more performances and activities than ever!

A wide variety of trees, wreaths, and other seasonal items will be available for purchase, and the Museum Gift Shop will have plenty of selections for your holiday gift-giving. Plan on making the Festival of Trees & Light part of your holiday season."

Average Cost: $14 for adults, $5 for children under 12

