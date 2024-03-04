Did We Catch You On Heart-Break Hill In Central New York?
Residents of Central New York raised record numbers for America's Greatest Heart Run and Walk. Did we catch you on Heart Break Hill?
Keep scrolling to check out 2024 photos
The grand total for the 2024 event was $501,545. This was all part of the 50th annual America's Greatest Heart Run and Walk. The milestone year's large donation helps more American Heart Association research to end heart disease and stroke. According to WKTV, their Heart Telethon raised $45,000 during the run and walk. WIBX raised over $20,000 for the Treadmill Challenge.
How The Event Started
The American Heart Association believes there will one day be a world where no one has to say goodbye to a loved one because of heart disease. WIBX lost one of its own in 1971 when the legendary personality Ralph Allinger died of a heart attack.
Since then, WIBX and the American Heart Association have worked together to promote heart health in the Mohawk Valley. Together, they laid the foundation for what is now known today as America's Greatest Heart Run & Walk.
The annual tradition took shape in 1974 when a group of runners sprinted from Barneveld to the old WIBX studio building in Clark Mills in honor of Allinger. This year marks the 50th anniversary of that inaugural run and the hope is this year will be the greatest yet.
2024 Photos
Do you have photos from the event? Feel free to text them to us on our station app. Here's what we captured on Heart Break Hill in New York Mills:
2024 Heart Run And Walk Photos
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
