1 New Yorker Named Most Iconic Female Pioneer In History

One new poll just revealed America's 200 most iconic women of progress and innovation. One New Yorker came in at number one.

To coincide with Women's History Month (March), a recent poll of 3,000 respondents by Somewang revealed the 200 most beloved heroines from history, paying tribute to the rich stories of women who have broken barriers, fought for equality, and paved the way for future generations.

New York came in at Number one on the list:

1) New York, Susan B. Anthony

Born in Massachusetts but spending much of her adult life in Rochester, New York, Susan B. Anthony was a key figure in the women's suffrage movement in the United States.

Susan B Anthony's grave can be found in Section C, Plot 93 at Mount Hope Cemetery, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.

New York had four other heroines included among the top 200:

4) New York, Gertrude Elion

Born in New York, Gertrude Elion's groundbreaking work in biochemistry and pharmacology had a profound impact that reached far beyond New York. Elion was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1988 for her development of drug treatments for leukemia, herpes, and AIDS, among other achievements.

14) Shirley Chisholm (1924-2005)

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Shirley Chisholm was the first African American woman elected to the United States Congress and the first woman and African American to seek the nomination for president from a major political party.

21) Margaret Sanger (1879-1966)

Born in Corning, New York, Margaret Sanger was a pioneering advocate for birth control and reproductive rights for women. She founded the organization that would become Planned Parenthood.

35) Eleanor Roosevelt (1884-1962)

Born in New York City, Eleanor Roosevelt transformed the role of the First Lady during her husband Franklin D. Roosevelt's presidency, becoming an advocate for civil rights, women's rights, and social justice. Her work as a United Nations spokeswoman and chair of the UN Commission on Human Rights left a lasting legacy on global human rights initiatives.

